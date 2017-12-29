Cowgirls Fall At San Diego State.

San Diego, CA – Despite holding the lead at halftime, the Wyoming basketball team (7-5 overall, 0-1 MW) dropped its Mountain West opener, 68-62, to the San Diego State Aztecs (7-5 overall, 1-0) on Thursday night at Viejas Arena.

Sophomore Taylor Rusk led all Cowgirl scorers with 14 points along with four rebounds. Junior Marta Gomez followed with 11 points while seniors Liv Roberts and Natalie Baker each chipped in ten points. Roberts added six rebounds.

Senior McKynzie Fort recorded a game-high 20 points for the Aztecs.

Wyoming lead 27-26 at the half. Out of the break, Wyoming scored the first basket of the third quarter but the Aztecs ran off eight straight to put them ahead for the first time in the game, 36-29, with 4:24 left in the quarter. San Diego State would lead 44-41 after three quarters of play.

The two teams traded early fourth quarter baskets followed by six straight from SDSU increased its lead back to nine, 52-43. Wyoming responded with back to back threes to cut in to that lead, 52-49. The Cowgirls continued to battle and went on an 11-4 run to pull within two, 64-62, with 23 seconds on the clock but four straight free throws down the stretch sealed the 68-62 victory for San Diego State.

Wyoming returns to home next Wednesday, January 3rd to host the Nevada Wolf Pack.