Cowgirls Fall To Utah Valley 2-1

Wyoming women’s soccer lost its final road game of the non-conference slate at Utah Valley on Friday night, 2-1. Junior forward Jemma House notched the first goal of her Cowgirl career in the 83rd minute.

Utah Valley (3-4-0) struck first with a goal in the 38th minute when a series of passes gave redshirt-junior forward Breanna McCarter a one-on-one opportunity with Wyoming senior goalkeeper Georgia Rowntree. McCarter slid a slow shot to the far post to put the Wolverines ahead at the half, 1-0.

Wyoming (2-3-1) fell behind by two goals early in the second half when McCarter doubled the Utah Valley lead on another pass from sophomore defender Hannah Bruce. The Cowgirls fought back with a late goal from House with less than seven minutes left in the game. Taking advantage of a Wolverine turnover in their own 18-yard box, House fired a shot that deflected off a defender and found the back of the net.

The Cowgirls earned two corner kicks in the final two minutes of the game and recorded two shots, but could not find an equalizer with either attempt. Utah Valley held on for the 2-1 victory. Senior defender Claire Parker and junior defender Taylor Burton each played 90 minutes on Friday night. Rowntree played just over 79 minutes, while sophomore goalkeeper Cristina Salazar saw action for the first this season playing 11 minutes. Rowntree made five saves and Salazar was not forced to make any saves. Burton is now the only Wyoming player to compete in every minute this season.

The Cowgirls will return home to face Northern Colorado at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised through Stadium and available online at GoWyo.com. Fans should arrive early to enjoy the petting zoo running from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.