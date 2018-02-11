Cowgirls Gain Win Over UNLV In Battle to Regain Part Of MWC Top Spot

“I always think about with a 40 minute game, you go through stretches and scoring runs. I thought in the first half we shoot the ball exceptional from three,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “With that, we were able to defend, hold them to one and out then we were able to get in to our transition game. With the transition and motion, we got some good looks at the basket which was important. We still had to come through with making our shots and going 12-of-15 from beyond the arc in the first two quarters was tremendous”.

Legerski added, “In the fourth quarter, we put them to the foul line a great deal which took away our transition game and we had to go to a half-court game. UNLV is very good defensively when they force you in to a half-court game. They make it difficult to move and enter the ball, plus we got out of our rhythm. I also look at the numbers from the free throw line and I really thought we lost our focus. I knew we couldn’t maintain the intensity level we had in the first half, you just have to manage the second half and find a way to win. We did that for the most part.”

Senior Liv Roberts led the way with a game-high 21 points along with three rebounds and three assists. Fellow seniors Natalie Baker and Marleah Campbell each chipped in 11 points. The 14 three-point field goals ties for the most this season when they also knocked down 14 against Drake on November 21st.

UNLV was led by redshirt junior Nikki Wheatley who finished with 18 points and four steals.