Cowgirls Handle Montana State To Wrap Up North Portland Invitational

PORTLAND, Ore. (Sept. 1, 2018) – The Wyoming volleyball team got back on track Saturday morning with a 3-0 sweep of Montana State to wrap up play at the North Portland Invitational.

The Cowgirls (5-1) combined for 40 kills as a team while hitting a .215 percentage. Defensively, Wyoming totaled six blocks for the match with no errors, and outdug the Bobcats, 62-59.

Sophomore Jackie McBride turned in a nice all-around game, recording a team-leading 11 kills on a .526 hitting percentage while also leading the team in blocks with four to go along with four digs on the defensive end. Tara Traphagan and Halie McArdle both recorded eight kills each, as McArdle also led the team in digs with 14. Marissa Harmon and Cori Aafedt both reached double figures in assists with 17 and 12, respectively.

Wyoming opened hot, jumping out to a 5-0 lead to start the first set. The Cowgirls withstood a late run from the Bobcats, who cut the UW advantage to 24-22, before the Pokes were able to shut the door and take the first, 25-22. McBride led Wyoming with an impressive six kills on seven attacks with no errors in the set.

The second frame was all Cowgirls as UW jumped out early and never looked back, extending its lead to as large as 11 before finishing off a 25-14 set. Wyoming hit an efficient, .323 percentage offensively, while recording four of their six blocks for the match to help hold the Bobcats to a .028 clip.

Montana State wouldn’t go away quietly in the third, as the teams went back and forth to combine for 18 ties and eight lead changes in the period. Tied at 22, the Cowgirls relied on late kills from Harmon and the finisher from McArdle to clinch the set, 25-23, and put the Bobcats away.

The Cowgirls will return home next weekend to host the UniWyo Invite, beginning on Friday at noon MT with Binghamton. Tickets are available at gowyo.com/tickets.