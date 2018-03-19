Cowgirls Have Season Ended by Aggies, 74-64

LARAMIE, Wyo. (March 18, 2018) – The Wyoming basketball team (22-11) had its season ended with a 74-64 loss in the Second Round of the WNIT against the UC Davis Aggies (27-6) on Sunday afternoon.

For Wyoming seniors Liv Roberts, Natalie Baker, Skyler Snodgrass and Marleah Campbell, it was their final time to suit up for the brown and gold.

“I thought in today’s game it was about two teams who are used to executing offensively on a high level,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “UC Davis really put a lot of pressure on us because they can score from every spot on the floor. They are tremendous from the outside and have the post player that can score, take care of the angles and is very active”.

Legerski went on to say, “We had some missed opportunities on the offensive end, specifically in the first half when we had some people open and came up empty in too many possessions. The game played out like we thought it would and have to take chances on either doubling the post and give up three-point shooters or if you want to play on the perimeter and have the post one on one. It didn’t help to have Bailee (Cotton) get in foul trouble. I thought we had some chances and this team played the whole 40 minutes.”

Senior Liv Roberts finished up her career with 23 points, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes on the day. Fellow senior Natalie Baker followed with ten points and five rebounds.

“Liv (Roberts) was special again like she has been throughout her whole career. She was able to step up with 23 points, played 35 minutes and I know she was exhausted. She was the one to give us an opportunity to stay in the ball game.”

The Aggies were led by redshirt junior Morgan Bertsch with a game-high 26 points and three assists.