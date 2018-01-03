Cowgirls Host Nevada In MWC Home Opener Tonight

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming women’s basketball team will host its first conference game on Wednesday against the Nevada Wolf Pack. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. MT at Arena-Auditorium. The game will be streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6:00 p.m.



The Cowgirls opened up league play with a 68-62 loss against San Diego State last Thursday. Wyoming’s record now stands at 7-5 overall and 0-1 in the Mountain West Conference. Nevada comes in to the contest 8-5 overall and 1-1 in MWC play.

Liv Roberts is averaging a team-high 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest. Senior Teige Zeller leads the way with 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

This will be the 22nd meeting ever between the two schools. UW leads the series 15-6. The last time the two teams met was January 14, 2017 with the Cowgirls coming out on top 72-59. Nevada is coached by Amanda Levens who is in her first season with the program.