Cowgirls in Fourth at Midpoint of Mountain West Championship

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Feb. 15, 2018) – Cowgirl Swimming and Diving moved to fourth place on the second day of the 2018 Mountain West Championship at the Palo Alto College Aquatic Center. Wyoming amassed 383 points through the first eight events, trailing Boise State, San Diego State and Nevada.

The Cowgirls’ 200 freestyle relay team earned points for UW in the first final of the evening. Junior Samantha Burke, senior Alanna Dassoff, senior Rachel McKivigan and junior Isobel Ryan clocked a season-best time of 1:31.98 to place seventh.

Sophomore Karla Contreras and junior CeeJay Harris both followed up yesterday’s productive performance, scoring points on the three-meter. Contreras finished second with a season-high 340.14, while Harris placed 11th in the B Final with a mark of 253.68. Nevada’s Sharae Zheng repeated with a conference-record score of 424.53.

Sophomore Talita Te Flan was UW’s top finisher in the 500 freestyle. She recorded a time of 4:52.39 to place 14th. Senior Kelly Sheldon finished 16th with a mark of 4:56.17.

Burke led the way in the 200 individual medley, placing fifth with a time of 2:02.04. Her qualifying time of 2:01.35 was also a season best. Dassoff and junior Shannon Chelsvig picked up points for Wyoming in the B Final. Chelsvig placed 13th with a time of 2:03.35, just ahead of Dassoff who placed 14th with a time of 2:03.35.

Ryan swam a career race in the 50 freestyle, placing second with a time of 22.79. The mark set a new personal best by one one-hundredth of a second, tallying critical points for the Cowgirls.

After two days of action, Boise State takes the lead with 491 points, jumping up three spots. San Diego State sits in second with 451.5, followed by Nevada with 433 points. The Cowgirls are in fourth with 383 points, ahead of San Jose State with 262 points. UNLV, Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico and Fresno State round out the leaderboard in that order.

Race preliminaries will begin at 10 a.m. MT tomorrow. The evening session with the finals of each event are set to start at 5:30 p.m.