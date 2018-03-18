Cowgirls In Second Round WNIT Game Today

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming women’s basketball will face the UC Davis Aggies in the second round of the 2018 Women’s National Invitation Tournament today at 1:00 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium. The game will be broadcast live on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 12:30 p.m. It will also be streamed on line at 99KSIT.com.

The Cowgirls enter the contest with a 22-10 overall record after a 67-59 victory over New Mexico State on Thursday night in the opening round of the WNIT. UC Davis is 26-6 overall and placed first in the Big West Conference with a 14-2 mark. The Aggies won their first round game, 82-62, against Idaho.

Wyoming is now 14-9 all-time in WNIT play and the 22 wins on the season is tied for seventh most all-time in program history.

Mountain West Conference Player of the Year Liv Roberts leads the Cowgirls in scoring with a 14.1 average and 6.0 rebounds per contes. Redshirt junior Morgan Bertsch is averaging a team-high 19.8 points while adding 4.4 boards for the Aggies.