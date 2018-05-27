Cowgirls Ja’La Henderson Wins Meet And Gains Entry In National Championships

Sacramento, CA – Ja’la Henderson cannot be stopped. The Cowgirl jumps star punched her ticket to Eugene, Oregon for the 2018 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in a second event on Saturday by winning the women’s triple jump at the NCAA West Preliminary Round.

In winning the event, Henderson broke the UW school record for the event for the fourth time this season and second meet in a row, leaping 44 feet, 3.5 inches to leave no room for doubt that she is among the nation’s most elite jumpers.

“With Ja’la’s performance today, it just shows how much room she has to grow in the event,” UW associate head coach and former jumps star Quincy Howe said Saturday night. “The accomplishment of winning the West regional shows her resolve and her ability to step up her desire to win in the midst of challenges from the best (jumpers) in the entire nation.”

Similar to her performance in the women’s long jump on Thursday, Henderson paid no heed to her seed during the triple jump on Saturday. Entering the regional meet ranked eighth in the West for the event, the Dayton, Ohio, native leapt 44-3.5 (13.50 meters) on her first attempt of the evening to secure a trip to Eugene. The mark pushed her to the top of the leaderboard, and she would be there to stay as the West’s elite jumpers all fell at least an inch and a half short of the budding Cowgirl legend.

Henderson’s trip to Eugene will begin with the long jump at 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, June 7th. She will then compete in the triple jump at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 9th. Henderson will attempt to become the first Cowgirl All-American in the triple jump, while she is looking for the first All-American performance from a Cowgirl in the long jump since Patricia Miller-Davis earned All-America honors in 1980.