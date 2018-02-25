Cowgirls Ja’La Henderson Wins Triple Jump At MWC Indoor Championships

Albequerque, NM – Wyoming Cowgirl Junior Ja’la Henderson became Wyoming’s first women’s triple jump winner in the 2018 Mountain West Conference indoor championship history. In winning the event, Henderson tied her own school record with a mark of 42 feet, 11 inches.

The MWC Indoor Track & Field Championships came to a close in Albuquerque yesterday and also featured Cowgirls Jerayah Davis, William Nolan and Jackson Wood collecting top-three finishes in their respective events on the final day of the conference championship meet.

“Ja’la (Henderson) went out there and did what she’s been doing all year. She’s just in the zone right now,” UW head coach Bryan Berryhill said on Saturday. “She’s doing everything right, and it shows. Triple jump is not an easy event to pick up. It’s not natural. To see her do that is impressive, but it’s no coincidence. She’s focused right now and doing what she needs to be doing.”

William Nolan excelled for Wyoming in the men’s triple jump, recording a massive personal best of 49-6.5 to take second place behind Air Force senior John Reynolds. With Nolan’s runner-up triple jump performance after a fourth-place effort in the long jump on Friday, a Cowboy jumper has placed in the top five of both jumps events at four straight MW indoor championships.

Jerayah Davis, who entered Saturday’s final of the women’s 60 meters with the second-fastest time in the preliminary, clocked a time of 7.35 seconds in the final to finish as the runner-up in the event for the third consecutive year. In the men’s 60-meter final, sophomore Sam Kirkeide scored two points for the Cowboys with a seventh-place finish in 7.07.

Senior Kerry White ran an impressive race in the women’s 800-meter final, clipping two competitors at the finish line for a fourth-place finish. White clocked an altitude-adjusted time of 2:11.46, a season-best. In the men’s 800-meter final, Ricky Faure placed seventh with a converted 1:52.41. Faure also ran a leg on Wyoming’s 4×400-meter relay team along with Jacob Harthun, Kevin Blackett and Bryce Ailshie. The Cowboys took fourth in the relay, clocking 3:19.17.

The Cowgirls and Cowboys each notched 41 points as a team, giving Wyoming a sixth-place finish on the men’s side and a ninth-place finish on the women’s side.

“As a team, we have higher expectations than how we just performed out there,” Berryhill said on Saturday. “We’ve got to get healthy and keep working hard. We’ve just got to build and continue to get better.”