Cowgirls Liv Roberts, MWC Player Of The Week For The Third Time

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Jan. 9, 2017) — For the third time this season, junior guard Liv Roberts has been selected as the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played through Jan. 8. It’s the third honor of her career and is the first Cowgirl to win three times in a year since Chaundra Sewell during the 2012-13 season.

Roberts, a 5-11 junior from Missoula, Montana, led the Cowgirls to a 1-0 mark last week with a 70-48 victory over Fresno State. She recorded her third double-double of the season with 24 points and tied a career-high with 12 rebounds in the win. Roberts shot 9-of-15 (.600) from the field and 2-of-3 (.667) from three. She also added a career-high four assists along with two steals.

Wyoming is 11-3 overall and 3-0 in conference action and will continue play with a two-game road swing. The team will travel to Logan, Utah on Wednesday to face Utah State before taking on the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday in Reno.