Cowgirls Named Mountain West Player of the Year. Gomez Sixth Player of the Year

Colorado Springs, CO – For the second time in Mountain West Conference history and the third time in school history, a Wyoming women’s basketball player has been named Player of the Year. Senior Liv Roberts (pictured above) was named MWC Player of the Year as the league as the announced its postseason awards.

Junior Marta Gomez was selected the Sixth Player of the Year for the second time and Bailee Cotton earned a spot on the All-Defensive Team.

Roberts, a senior from Missoula, Montana, played in 28 contests along with 17 conference games. She led the team in eight statistical categories overall and in Mountain West games including points. In league games, she ranked among the Top 15 in eight statistical categories.

Roberts scored in double-digits in 21 contests she played, reached double-figures in rebounding two times which included two double-doubles. She led the team in scoring 15 times, 11 times in blocked shots, eight times in rebounding and seven times in assists. This season, she also reached 1,000 points and 500 rebounds for her career.

It’s the first time since 2011, when Aubrey Vandiver was named the MWC Player of the Year. Former Cowgirl Amy Burnett was a WAC Player of the Year honoree in 1994 and 1995.

A junior from Valles, Spain, Gomez played in all 18 games during conference action. She averaged 8.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per play. She led was second on the team in three-point field goals made and attempts while being ranked among the top 10 in those two categories in league games.

Gomez recorded 12 double-figure scoring games which included a season-high 19 point performance against Boise State. She ranks seventh all-time in school history in three-point field goals made and 11th in attempts.

Cotton, a junior from Denver, Colo., played in all 18 games. She averaged 8.1 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds. She also led the way in steals with 1.1 per contest and recorded ten blocked shots. She recorded six double-figure scoring games including a career-high 19 points and 12 rebounds against Fresno State.

The Cowgirls open up play at the 2018 Mountain West Tournament on Tuesday against the winner of the New Mexico/San Jose State game. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. MT at the Thomas & Mack Center.