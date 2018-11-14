Cowgirls Near Century Mark In Tuesday Night Win Over UCCS

Laramie, WY – A pair of freshmen, Tereza Vitulova and Alba Sanchez Ramos, each scored a career-high 16 points in helping to lead the Wyoming Cowgirls to their fifth-largest margin of victory in school history, 98-37 over the University of Colorado/Colorado Springs. Four other Cowgirls reached double-figure scoring in the Cowgirls’ highest offensive output since scoring 99 points against UNLV on Feb. 28, 2015.

“You always worry about a letdown,” said veteran head coach Joe Legerski. “We had a big game on the road at Saint Mary’s (a 90-84 loss). It came right down to the last minute, and you wonder how you’re team’s going to respond. We talked about trying to improve the things we can, and I thought we did that tonight. People were shooting the basketball and making the next pass.”

Junior Taylor Rusk scored 12 points in just 14 minutes, seniors Marta Gomez and Rachelle Tucker each chipped in 11 points, and senior Bailee Cotton scored 10 points to round out UW’s double figure scorers.

Wyoming led at the halftime with a 45-11. The 45 points are the most the Cowgirls have scored in any half this season.

Wyoming is back in action at the Pacific Thanksgiving Tournament, where they will face North Texas on November 23rd and host Pacific on the 24th. Both games will be broadcast on WyoRAdio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.