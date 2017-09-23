Cowgirls Open MWC Soccer Play With Shutout Road Win

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Wyoming soccer picked up its first road win of the season after an early second half goal gave them a 1-0 victory against Colorado College on Friday afternoon. It’s the first time since 2013 that the Cowgirls have opened up Mountain West play with a victory and the first time they defeated the Tigers on the road.

The Cowgirls (5-3-1, 1-0-0 MW) pushed the pace out of the gate with three early shots. UW had two good scoring opportunities towards the end of the half, sophomore forward Michaela Stark in the 37th minute and junior midfielder Annika Clayton in the 39th minute, but neither could convert and it remained scoreless headed into the break. Wyoming outshot the Tigers 7-2 in the first 45 minutes while each team had two shots on goal.

In the second half, the Cowgirls continued to be the aggressor and it would pay off. With 47:58 on the clock, a header by junior forward Brittney Stark to the lower left of the goal reached the back of the net off an assist by junior defender Jessie Gentle. It was the fifth goal of the season for Stark who leads the Cowgirls and the second assist for Gentle on the year. Colorado College had a little spark with shots on goal at the 70th minute and 72nd minute by junior midfielder Lauren Milliet and freshman midfielder Jenna Wilt. Wyoming clamped down on defense and held the Tigers scoreless on the day to come away with the victory.

Wyoming continues its road trip on Sunday against the Air Force Falcons. The match is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. MT in Colorado Springs.