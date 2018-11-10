Cowgirls Outscored 14-2 In Last Five Minutes in Six Point Loss To Saint Mary’s

Moraga, CA – The Wyoming Cowgirls drained 15 three pointers, the third-most in a game in school history, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Saint Mary’s as the Gaels picked up the 90-84 win in their season-opening game.

Wyoming lead 82-76 mid-way through the fourth quarter but the Gaels would quickly tie the game at 82-82 thanks in part to three Cowgirl turnovers. Later, Saint Mary’s converted off an offensive rebound from a missed free throw, and took an 88-84 lead. Saint Mary’s would close out the scoring with a pair of free throws to make the final score 90-84.

“The difference came when it was tied up with five minutes to go,” Legerski said. “Two things stick out. We turn the ball over down towards the end in the last five minutes, which is losing opportunities, and then we didn’t do a good job on the free throw line checking out, which gave them a couple extra opportunities that way. All in all, I was very pleased with the effort we had”, said head coach Joe Legerski.

The Cowgirls were led by senior Marta Gomez, who scored 23 points and pulled down three rebounds. It was the third game in her career with at least 20 points. Freshman Quinn Weidemann scored 20 points on just nine field goal attempts, as she drained six three pointers. Junior Taylor Rusk had a strong all-around game with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Freshman Karla Erjavec and senior Rachelle Tucker both reached double-digit scoring with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Cowgirls return home this Tuesday to face the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.