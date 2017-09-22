Cowgirls Rally to Defeat UNLV In Volleyball

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Trailing 2-1 to UNLV entering the fourth set, the University of Wyoming volleyball team rallied to win the final two sets to begin Mountain West play on Thursday night. Redshirt freshman Jackie McBride and sophomore Tara Traphagan led the UW (6-7, 1-0 MW) attack over the Rebels (4-9, 0-1 MW) inside the UniWyo Sports Complex.

“We came out in the first set with a 25-13 win, which was a great way to set the tone,” UW head coach Chad Callihan said. “But we then go high error in the second set and give one away. We are a young team trying to learn how to play consistently. We know there will be nights were we don’t have our best game, but we can still find ways to grit out a win. I think we found a way tonight, and were able to make a couple plays down the stretch. With the exception of a couple of errors in the fifth set, I thought we played good volleyball to close the match.”

McBride posted a career-high 13 kills and five total blocks for the Brown and Gold. Traphagan added 15 kills and was one away from tying her career-best in blocks with eight. Freshman Marissa Harmon recorded her team-leading third double-double of the season against UNLV with 41 assists and ten digs. Along with senior Emily Lewis, Harmon recorded seven kills during the match.

For the 13th time this season, sophomore Madi Fields topped Wyoming with 17 digs. She also added six assists, as senior Lily Austin added 11 digs for UW. Sophomore Halie McArdle chipped in 13 digs and was one kill from her first career double-double. It was also the third-straight match McArdle has posted double-digit digs.

Sophomore Reed Copeland added nine total blocks for the Cowgirls on Thursday night. She also recorded eight kills, as senior Marley Taylor had four kills to help complete the comeback. Redshirt sophomore Cori Aafedt dished out nine assists, in addition to three digs, while senior Shelby Johnson added four digs for the Brown and Gold.

The Cowgirls welcome New Mexico to Laramie on Saturday for a 1 p.m. MT first serve. Fans that show their Wyoming football vs. Hawai’i ticket, will receive $5 admission to the match.