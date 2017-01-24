Cowgirls Receive Votes In This Week’s AP Basketball Poll

For the first time since the 2012-13 season, the Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball program received a vote in either the AP or the Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. In the January 23rd Associated Press Poll, the Cowgirls received two votes for 37th among all schools.

The last time they received votes was February 11, 2013. The Cowgirls are currently on a nine-game winning streak which is the longest since 12 in 2007-08. The 7-0 start in Mountain West Conference is a program best and the 15-3 season-best start through 18 games is the best since the 2007-08 season. The Cowgirls will be at UNLV Wednesday night.