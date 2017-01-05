Latest

Cowgirls Remain Undefeated IN MWC Play. Pokes Suffer Loss On The Road

January 5, 2017

The Wyoming Cowboys suffered a 85-70 loss at Fresno State last night.  The Pokes cut the lead to three with just under four minutes to go could closer as the Bulldogs hit a three point shot and made 8 of 10 free down the

stretch to put away the win.  Wyoming drops to 1-2 in conference play and 11-4 over all.  Fresno State is no 2-1 in MWC play and 10-5 overall.  Wyoming returns to action next Wednesday at home against Utah State.

Better times for the Wyoming Cowgirls as they ran their MWC record to 3-0 with a 70-48 win over Fresno State at the AA in Laramie.  Liv Robets again led the Cowgirls (11-4) with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

 

 

