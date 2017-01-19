Cowgirls Remain Undefeated in MWC Play.

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 18, 2017) Five players finished the night in double-figures to push the Wyoming women’s basketball team (14-3 overall, 6-0 MW) winning streak to eight with an 89-60 victory over the San Jose State Spartans (6-12, 3-3 MW) on Wednesday night. The eight-game winning streak is tied for the longest since 2005-06. It’s the best conference start since the 2007-08 team that also opened up 6-0 and it ties a season-best start through 17 games with the 1978-79 and 1989-90 teams.

Junior Liv Roberts finished with her fifth double-double with a team-high 19 points and a career-high 13 boards. Redshirt sophomore Bailee Cotton had a career-high 19 points as well. Junior Natalie Baker and freshman Taylor Rusk each recorded 14 points, which was a career-high for Rusk, while senior Hailey Ligocki chipped in ten points and four assists. Wyoming 32-68 (.471) from the field, 17-22 (.773) from the charity stripe and out rebounded the Spartans, 48-38. The Cowgirls had 22 assists off 32 baskets, 23 bench points and a season-high 48 points in the paint. The 89 points is the most scored since the 2014-15 season against UNLV on Feb. 28, 2015.

Roberts recorded a double-double in the first half with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Baker and Cotton each added eight points. The Cowgirls shot 20-36 (.556) from the field and out rebounded San Jose State, 25-18. The Spartans were led by Ramos with 14 points while Smith finished with seven boards. SJSU shot 14-38 (.368) from the field and 5-12 (.417) from beyond the arc.

Wyoming closes out its week on Saturday afternoon against the New Mexico Lobos. Tip-off will be at 2 p.m. MT in the Arena-Auditorium.