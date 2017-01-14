Cowgirls Remain Undefeated In The MWC

The Wyoming Cowgirls continued with their winning ways with their seventh straight win, a 72-59 decision over Nevada in Reno. The victory is also the Cowgirls’ fifth straight road victory. Wyoming is now 5-0 in Mountain West Conference play and 13-3 overall. Nevada falls to 0-5 in conference and 6-10 on the season.

The Cowgirls had to overcome a slow start and trailed at the end of the first quarter 17-13, but led at the half 33-32. They extended their lead to 12 point by the end of the third quarter.

Liv Roberts led Wyoming with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Hailey Ligocki and Natalie Baker had 14 points each with Marta Gomez adding 13 points.

The Cowgirls will host San Jose State (3-2, 6-11) Wednesday night in Laramie. The Spartans were an 86-74 over Air Force Saturday.