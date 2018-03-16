Cowgirls Ride Roberts 28 Points To WNIT Win

Laramie, WY – Behind a career-high 28 points from senior Liv Roberts, the Wyoming basketball team (22-10 overall, 13-5 MW) earned a 67-59 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies (18-13 overall, 11-3 WAC) on Thursday night.

“Well I think is that’s what postseason is all about,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “The teams that are playing have won a great deal throughout the season. New Mexico State was the regular season champion of the Western Athletic Conference. They played tremendously. We were in control in the first half. They made a run, got the game down to three points, then Taylor (Rusk) really made some big plays”.

Legerski added, “The crowd was just tremendous tonight and added a lot of energy. I also knew that Liv (Roberts) was excited to play in her first postseason game and you saw a senior really step up, felt comfortable. To have 22 points and shoot perfect from the field tells you she was focused.”

Roberts recorded a career-high 28 points along with six rebounds. Sophomore Taylor Rusk followed with 16 points while junior Bailee Cotton chipped in ten points and seven rebounds. Senior Natalie Baker finished with a game-high eight rebounds. UW out rebounded the Aggies, 33-24, but committed 17 turnovers.

New Mexico State was led by junior Brooke Salas with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Wyoming led 35-30 at the half. New Mexico State opened up the third quarter on an 8-5 run to make it a two-point contest, 40-38. The Cowgirls scored the next six straight to extend it back to eight, 46-38. The scoring went back and forth the remainder of the quarter as Wyoming took a 53-48 lead in to the fourth quarter.

New Mexico State would score the next five points to start off the quarter to tie it up at 53. Started by a Cotton bucket, the Cowgirls scored the next six points to get it back up to 59-53. NMSU continued to battle and made it a one possession game, 59-56. After a turnover on the UW end, Rusk responded with a steal and layup to get it back to a five point lead, 61-56. The Cowgirls closed out the game with four free throws and a layup to hold on to the eight-point win, 67-59.

Wyoming will now host UC Davis who defeated Idaho 82-62. That second round WNIT game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium. The game will be broadcast by WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:30 p.m.