Cowgirls With Road Win

Moscow, Idaho – Behind double-figure scoring efforts from four Cowgirl starters, the Wyoming basketball team (6-3 overall) earned a tough six-point win, 70-64, over the Idaho Vandals (3-5 overall) on Saturday night.

Senior Liv Roberts led the way for the Cowgirls in scoring with a season-high 18 points along with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Fellow senior Natalie Baker added a 13 point and seven rebound effort, while redshirt junior Bailee Cotton recorded her second straight double-double with 11 points and ten rebounds.

Idaho was led by junior Mikayla Ferenz with a game-high 30 points plus a team-high six rebounds. Senior Geraldine McCorkell added 22 points and five rebounds. The Vandals were 25-of-54 (.463) from the field and just 5-of-22 (.227) from beyond the arc. The team had 30 points in the paint and 13 points off of turnovers.

Wyoming returns to action on Tuesday to host the Colorado Christian Cougars in its final home non-conference game. The game is set for 4:00 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.