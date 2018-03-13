Cowgirls’ Sargent In Contention AT BYU Golf Event

George, UT – Wyoming sophomore Erin Sargent opened the BYU at Entrada Classic with a career-best 69 (-3) and continued to lead the Cowgirl Golf team during the second round on Monday. She shot a 74 (+2) in the afternoon and is tied for sixth, while UW is tied 11th with 619 (+43) after two rounds.

“I’m proud of Erin (Sargent) and her performance today,” Cowgirl head coach Josey Stender said. She is in great position in a very strong field. We played much better than we scored. A few errant shots cost us more than it should have. This team has put in a lot of work and now they just need to play confidently.”

Sargent fired seven birdies in the first round and totaled nine throughout the day, which is third-best in the 75-player field. With a 143 (-1) through two rounds, she puts herself in great position to earn her second top-ten finish of the year with tomorrow’s final round remaining.

Kent State’s Pimnipa Panthong leads the field with 138 (-6) after two rounds. Kendra Dalton of BYU is one shot back of the lead. Kent State and BYU leads the team race as well. Kent State has a 576 (E), while BYU sits close behind with a 578 (+2).

Wyoming Results

T6. Erin Sargent: 69 (-3) – 74 (+2) = 143 (-1)

T50. Gabrielle Gibson: 79 (+7) – 77 (+55) = 156 (+12)

T60. Kaylee Knadler: 82 (+10) – 78 (+6) = 160 (+16)

T62. Megan Knadler: 79 (+7) – 82 (+10) = 161 (+17)

Caitlyn Skavdahl: 81 (+9) – 84 (+12) = 165 (+21) Sarah Hankins: 83 (+11) – 83 (+11) = 166 (+22)