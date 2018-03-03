Cowgirls Seeded Third In Next Week’s MWC Basketball Tournament

The Wyoming Cowgirls (20-9) ended the regular season Friday night with a tough 67-63 loss at Boise State costing them a share of the Mountain West Conference Championship. Boise State (20-9) and UNLV (19-11) ended the season with 14-4 MWC marks to share the title with the Cowgirls ending in third place at 13-5.

The Mountain West Conference has announce the seedings and pairings for next week’s Mountain West Conference Women’s Basketball Championship to be played at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

As the #3 seed, Wyoming will get an opening round bye and not play until Tuesday. The Cowgirls will play Monday’s #6 New Mexico vs. #11 San Jose State winner Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. Boise State received the tournament’s #1 seed with UNLV the #2 seed. Both also received Monday byes.

Here are the opening games for MWC Women’s Basketball Championships:

Monday #8 Air Forces vs. #9 Utah State. Winner plays #1 Boise State on Tuesday

Monday #7 Nevada vs. #10 San Diego State. Winner plays #2 UNLV on Tuesday

Monday #6 New Mexico vs. #11 San Jose State. Winner plays #3 Wyoming on Tuesday 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday #4 Fresno State vs. #5 Colorado State.