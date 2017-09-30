Cowgirls Soccer In 0-0 Draw with Fresno State

LARAMIE, Wyo. – After 110 minutes of hard-fought, physical soccer, neither the Cowgirls nor Bulldogs could find the net in a 0-0 draw on Friday afternoon at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex.

Wyoming (5-4-2, 1-1-1 MW) outshot Fresno State (5-4-2, 0-2-1 MW) 12-7, including an aggressive, eight-shot second half, but couldn’t find any success. Senior midfielder Summer Halle and sophomore forward Michaela Stark led the Cowgirls with two shots apiece, with eight other Cowgirls recording a shot. Fresno State senior forward Myra Delgadillo led the Bulldogs with three shots.

The first half was marked by missed passes and physical play. Both teams recorded three shots. Fresno State keeper Nicole Theroux saved all three of her shots, while Cowgirl senior keeper Georgia Rowntree saved two.

Wyoming exploded in the second half, primarily controlling the ball throughout the second frame. The Cowgirls put Fresno back on their heels, but came up empty.

“It’s kind of the same tale we had last weekend, create a lot of opportunities, lot of great chances, but not finishing” said Coach Pete Cuadrado. “We just need someone to step up, be willing to take somebody on and put the ball in the net.”

Wyoming went into overtime with the momentum on their side, but Fresno took the chances Wyoming gave them. The Bulldogs recorded three shots over both overtime periods.

Cuadrado voiced his frustration at the inability to capitalize on shots.

“You can’t create those types of opportunities and only come away with a point, so it’s frustrating on our end,” he said. “It’s only going to get harder from here. San Jose’s a tough team. We know we’ve got our hands full and we have to be willing to take care of every little play because you don’t know the one that’s going to matter.”

Friday’s match was Wyoming’s fourth shutout of the season, and third credited to Rowntree. Junior defender Taylor Burton, along with Rowntree and senior defender Claire Parker, played all 110 minutes of action.

Wyoming will look for their first home conference victory against San Jose State this Sunday at 1 p.m. MT.