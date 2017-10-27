Cowgirls Soccer Closes Out Season With Road Win At CSU

Fort Collins, Colo. – Senior forward Alisha Bass netted two goals to help Wyoming soccer close out its 2017 season with a win over Colorado State, 3-2, on Friday afternoon at the CSU Soccer Field.

Wyoming (8-9-2, 4-6-1 MW) grabbed the lead in the 18th minute with Bass converting from the penalty spot. Colorado State (4-10-5, 2-6-3 MW) answered in the 26th minute when the Rams’ Halley Havlicek dribbled down the left side before beating senior goalkeeper Georgia Rowntree to the far post. Junior midfielder Morgan McDougal put the Cowgirls back on top before half with a goal in the 37th minute. After CSU’s goalkeeper punched a corner kick seemingly clear of danger, McDougal connected on an impressive volley from the top of the 18-yard box that left the Rams defense no chance of making a stop.

The Rams found a second equalizer in the 63rd minute, this time a header from Havlicek that again sailed past Rowntree’s grasp to the far post. Bass’s second goal would come just over a minute later, after a pass from junior defender Alyssa Murray. Bass beat her defender and sent a low shot under the reach of CSU’s goalkeeper. The goal, Bass’s sixth of the year and 16th of her career, would finally secure the win for Wyoming.

“I’m really proud of the way our team went out and fought today to get the win,” UW head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “Our leaders stepped up and some young players were able to contribute as well. It’s always nice to win the Border War.”

After scoring two goals on the day, Bass moved into a tie for seventh on UW’s all-time scoring list and a tie for sixth on the all-time points list. Bass will also finish her career tied for third in game-winning goals with her seventh today. Rowntree will conclude her Cowgirl career with the third-most minutes played of any UW keeper and sixth-most saves. McDougal’s goal today was the first of her UW career.

The Cowgirls will finish either eighth or ninth in the league standings depending on UNLV’s result later today. With the three points earned today, UW passed Colorado College to guarantee ninth and currently sit a point ahead of the Rebels prior to their game this evening. If UNLV loses, the Cowgirls will lock up eighth place.