Cowgirls Soccer Falls In Overtime To New Mexico To End Season

San Jose, CA – The Wyoming soccer team (12-4-4 overall, 7-2-2 MW) had its season ended with a tough goal in the second overtime period, 2-1, against the New Mexico Lobos (13-5-2 overall, 7-2-2 MW) on Thursday afternoon.

It was fast and furious through the first seven minutes with the Lobos taking three out of the first four shots but nothing to show for it. Over the next stretch of the half, Wyoming responded with four shots of its own unfortunately coming up empty as well. The breakthrough finally came in the 34th minute for UNM. A flip throw from Jessica Nelson connected with Jill Olgun who would push it past goalkeeper Cristina Salazar to make it 1-0 in favor of New Mexico. Each team recorded a pair of shots to close out the half with the Lobos taking a 1-0 lead in to the locker room.

Out of the break, the Lobos continued as the aggressor with three straight shots right out including one on goal by Lelani Baker that was blocked. In the 62nd minute, Wyoming would pick up the pace starting off with a shot from junior Michaela Stark that was scooped up by goalie Emily Johnson. It was followed by three quality chances from the Cowgirls included back to back shots from senior Brittney Stark and freshman Indianna Asimus in a seven second stretch wouldn’t net a goal. With 78:19 on the clock a ball from the senior Stark connected with her sister who made a couple of moves and a ball off her left foot reached the back of the net past an outstretched Johnson making it 1-1. New Mexico had an opportunity about a minute later with a shot by Jessie Hix that hit the post. Each team had a couple of looks but they would head to extra time tied up at one all.

In the first ten minute overtime, New Mexico seemed to catch a second wind and gain back the momentum. The Lobos would get four looks at the goal compared to none from Wyoming. Despite being outshot in the period, the Cowgirls remained tied after 100 minutes. New Mexico would capitalize in the 102nd minute of the second overtime. A hook shot from Gwen Maly on goal was blocked by UW goalie Hannah Lee but Alesia Garcia would come crashing in and strike it past Lee on the rebound. UNM closed out the Cowgirls season with a 2-1 victory.

Wyoming ends its season with a 12-4-4 overall record, 7-2-2 in the Mountain West, while earning a share of the 2018 Mountain West Title. It’s the first time in school history that UW soccer has been a part of a league title. The 12 wins ties the most in school history and the seven league wins is second most in school history.