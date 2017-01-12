Cowgirls Stay Undefeated in MWC Play

LOGAN, Utah (Jan. 11, 2017) — Four players finished the night in double-digits to lead the Wyoming women’s basketball team (12-3 overall, 4-0 MW) to its sixth-straight win, 71-48, over the Utah State Aggies (8-8 overall, 1-4 MW) on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Cowgirls now stand alone on top of the Mountain West Conference standings as New Mexico dropped their first conference game of the season 56-42 at UNLV. The 12-3 start by the Cowgirls equals the best since 2012-13 and the 4-0 mark in league play ties the start by the 2007-08 team.

Junior Natalie Baker recorded her first double-double of the season with a season-high 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Marta Gomez was 5-5 from beyond the arc off the bench to finish with 17 points as well, while junior Liv Roberts scored 11 second half points to finish her night with 14 points and five rebounds. Sophomore Clara Tapia chipped in ten points and dished out four assists. Wyoming shot 28-58 (.483) from the field and a season-high 11-19 (.579) from beyond the arc, plus recorded 21 assists on 28 baskets.

Wyoming will continue its road swing on Saturday against the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-4, 6-9). The game is set to tip-off at 5:00 pm in Reno.