Cowgirls Suffer Setback At Air Force

Colorado Springs, CO – The Wyoming basketball team (20-8 overall, 13-4 MW) suffered a setback and had its six-game winning streak snapped with a 57-47 loss against the Air Force Falcons (4-24 overall, 4-13 MW) last night. It’s the first loss for a Cowgirl team against the Falcons since Feb. 5, 2005.

“We knew Air Force would come out and get after us,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “You have to make strong cuts, get to the basket and score points. I thought Taylor (Rusk) played really well tonight. We had to play her 38 minutes because we were short Liv (Roberts), which had a big effect on us as anything”.

Junior Clara Tapia and sophomore Taylor Rusk led the way for the Cowgirls with ten points each. Senior Natalie Baker followed with nine points and eight rebounds.

“Clara (Tapia) going 5-8 from the field which was big production from her” said Legerski. “We had to ask her to defend but try to attack offensively. When I look at it, we were 2-of-10 from three and had two good looks down the stretch, executed and just didn’t make the shots. It’s disappointing to me that we’ve made those shots all year long. We did try but you have to produce when your number is called. There were some missed opportunities that we missed what I call easy baskets. Give Air Force credit they came out and got after us.”

Despite the loss, the Cowgirls are still tied for first place in the Mountain West Conference. UNLV lost 75-55 at Nevada and Boise State defeated San Diego State 64-53, leaving Wyoming, UNLV and Boise State tied with 13-4 conference records. Wyoming wraps up their season Friday night by hosting Boise State.