Cowgirls Sweep Murray State to Take UniWyo Invitational Team Title

Laramie WY – The Wyoming volleyball team finished up an undefeated weekend at the UniWyo Invitational Saturday afternoon, sweeping Murray State at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

Cowgirls Halie McArdle, Reed Copeland and Cori Aafedt were named to the all-tournament team, with McArdle taking MVP honors.

Advertisement

“I really like the way we’ve been setting the tone,” head coach Chad Callihan said. “In all of our matches, except the Portland match, we’ve come out and looked like we’re ready to go. I’d like to see us finish matches the way we start them, but that’s a good Murray State team. I think when you check their record at the end of the year, they’re going to have 20 wins and be competing for their conference championship, so it was good for us to match up against a team like that.”

Advertisement

The Cowgirls (8-1) recorded a .402 hitting percentage as a team, holding Murray State to a .107 mark. Five Pokes finished with six or more kills—led by Copeland and junior Tara Traphagan with eight—and all five of those players finished with hitting percentages of .400 or above. Cori Aafedt led the Pokes in assists with 21.

“I think that’s something we really have an advantage over teams with, that there isn’t really one person you can key on with our team,” Traphagan said. “If someone is having an off night, we have the ability to reverse it and go to someone else. We have that option and anyone can put the ball away at any time.”