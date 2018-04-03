Cowgirls Take Eighth at Southern Dunes

MARICOPA, Ariz. (April 3, 2018) – The University of Wyoming Cowgirl golf team closed out the 12th Annual Wyoming Cowgirl Classic on Tuesday, finishing in eighth place. UW totaled a 296 (+8) during the final 18 holes for a three-round mark of 892 (+28), which became the best team score for the Brown and Gold at the event. The previous high for Wyoming was set last year at 902 (+38).

“I would like to thank everyone involved with AK-Chin Southern Dunes, for hosting yet again, another first-class event,” Cowgirl head coach Josey Stender said. “The course was in championship condition and every detail was executed perfectly. We truly appreciate the relationship with AK-Chin Southern Dunes and Troon Golf.”

Leading the charge during the tournament was senior Gabrielle Gibson. She posted a 220 (+4) at the AK-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Course for a share of 21st. Gibson closed out her final Cowgirl Classic with two birdies and a 74 (+2). It was also the sixth top-25 finish of her senior campaign.

Sophomore Erin Sargent moved up four spots on Tuesday to finish tied for 30th. She was one of two Cowgirls with a team-best 73 (+1) during the final 18 holes. Behind three birdies in the third round, Sargent totaled 222 (+6), which is the second-best three-round score of her career.

Junior Megan Knadler shot a 77 (+5) to close out the event. Her total of 228 (+12) tied for her best of the season and gave her a share of 56th at Southern Dunes. Redshirt freshman Caitlyn Skavdahl came away with a new career-best, as she tied with Megan Knadler with a two-day total 228 (+12). She signed for a 76 (+4) on Tuesday.

Redshirt sophomore Kaylee Knadler saved her best round for last as she joined Sargent with a 73 (+1) on Tuesday. Adding two birdies on the day, she finished two shots back of Megan Knadler and tied for 65th. Playing as an individual, junior Sarah Hankins shot a 77 (+5) during the final round. She finished tied for 78th with a 233 (+17).

“I’m very proud of the team performance today,” Stender added. “Kaylee (Knadler) and Erin (Sargent) really came through and Caitlyn (Skavdahl) fought back after a shaky start. The team did a great job of taking advantage of birdie opportunities and playing confidently all week. We are in great position heading into the conference championship with about ten days to prepare.”

With a Cowgirl Classic team record, Sacramento State posted an 854 (-10) for team honors out of the 20-team field. The previous record was 871 (+7) by Portland State in 2011. New Mexico State claimed second with a three-round total of 876 (+12), while San Francisco placed third at 877 (+13). Sofie Babic of Sacramento State took the individual medalist honors with a 211 (-5), while teammates Julia Becker and Astha Madan and NMSU’s Dominique Galloway each tied for second place with a 214 (+-2).

Wyoming will close out the season with the 2018 Mountain West Championships in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The tournament will take place on April 16-18 at the Missions Hills Country Club.

Wyoming Results

T21. Gabrielle Gibson: 71 (-1) – 75 (+3) – 74 (+2) = 220 (+4)

T30. Erin Sargent: 74 (+2) – 75 (+3) – 73 (+1) = 222 (+6)

T56. Megan Knadler: 74 (+2) – 77 (+5) – 77 (+5) = 228 (+12)

T56. Caitlyn Skavdahl: 77 (+5) – 75 (+3) – 76 (+4) = 228 (+12)

T65. Kaylee Knadler: 75 (+3) – 82 (+10) – 73 (+1) = 230 (+14)

T78. Sarah Hankins: 81 (+9) – 75 (+3) – 77 (+5) = 233 (+17) *

*Played as an individual.