Cowgirls To Take On Nationally Ranked Duke

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Dec. 20, 2017) – The Wyoming basketball team will close out its non-conference schedule on Thursday against the nationally-ranked Duke Blue Devils. Duke is currently ranked 14th in the Associated Press Poll and 15th in the Coaches Poll. The game is set for 5 p.m. MT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham.

Wyoming currently sit at 7-3 overall and have a three-game winning streak after a 29-point victory, 62-33, over Colorado Christian last Tuesday night. Sophomore Taylor Rusk finished the night with a career-high 15 points while adding five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Senior Liv Roberts chipped in nine points and five rebounds, followed by redshirt junior Bailee Cotton with eight points. Senior Marleah Campbell had a team-high six rebounds plus eight points off the bench, while junior Clara Tapia had a game-high seven assists. The Cowgirls were 27-of-66 (.409) from the field while out rebounding CCU, 39-34. They had a season-high 22 assists on 27 baskets and committed only two turnovers.

Roberts is averaging a team-high 11.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest. She is followed by Cotton who is adding 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds, while Rusk is chipping in 8.6 points per contest. The Cowgirls are shooting 212-of-519 (.408) from the field and 127-of-166 (.765) from the free throw line through ten games.

Duke is currently 9-2 overall after a 69-39 victory over Maine last night. Redshirt senior Lexie Brown leads the way with 20.5 points per contest along with five assists. Sophomore Leaonna Odom is averaging a team-high 7.7 rebounds per contest while chipping in 9.5 points. As a squad, the Blue Devils are out rebounding opponents 40.6-29.6 and out scoring teams 74.3-53.7.