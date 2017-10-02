Cowgirls Tennis Wraps Up Successful Wyoming Invite

(LARAMIE, Wyo.) – The Wyoming tennis team wrapped up a very successful weekend on Sunday at the Wyoming Invite.

“I thought overall we got better each day this weekend,” head coach Dean Clower said. “I was very happy with our play today with our attitudes and mentality throughout the day.”

In doubles action, the team of Harsha Challa and Ana Tkachenko defeated Anna Battersby and Madeline Doherty, 6-0, while Tessa van Der Ploeg and Elisa Koonik needed the tiebreaker to defeat Laura Mary and Emma Podeur, 7-6 (3).

The Cowgirls went 3-0 in singles action to close out the tournament. Tkachenko dropped only one game in her 6-1, 6-0 win over Raffa Mora followed by Challa with a straight set win, 6-3, 7-5, against Madeline Doherty of Northern Colorado. Milka Genkova won the first set, 7-5, but lost 6-3 in the second to Laura Mary of Montana State. She would respond by taking the third set, 7-5, and the match.

The pair of Koonik and van Der Ploeg will begin play at the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships on Tuesday in the qualifying doubles draw. The team will be back in action on Friday at the John Messick Invite in Fort Collins.