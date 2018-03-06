Cowgirls To Meet Lobos Tonight In MWC Second Round Game

The Wyoming Cowgirls will take on New Mexico tonight in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Women’s Basketball Championship in Las Vegas. Last night New Mexico eliminated San Jose State 84-54. Tonight’s Wyoming/New Mexico game will tip-off at 9:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT beginning at 9:00 p.m.

Congratulations to Wyoming Cowgirl head basketball coach Joe Legerski for being named the MWC Coach of the Year as voted on by his piers. It is the second year in-a-row Legerski has won the award and his third overall.

Also yesterday, Wyoming senior Liv Roberts was name the MWC Player of the Year and Marta Gomez won the Sixth Player Award for the second straight year.