Cowgirls Today, Cowboys Tonight In Basketball Action

Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls will be hitting the hardwood today and tonight with both teams playing on the road.

The Cowgirls (4-2) will be looking to stop a two game losing streak when they take on Montana State (3-2) this morning at 11:00 am. That game will be streamed at 1360.KRKK.com beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Wyoming Cowboy (5-1) travel to Denver University (2-4) for a 7:00 p.m. game which will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 6:30 p.m.