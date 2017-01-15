Cowgirls All By Themselves On Top Of The MWC

The Wyoming Cowgirls find themselves all alone on top of the Mountain West Conference standings with their perfect 5-0 mark (13-3 overall). What makes that record even more impressive is that three of those five conference wins have come on the road including yesterday’s 72-59 over Nevada.

This week the Cowgirls return home to face San Jose State (3-2, 6-11) on Wednesday and New Mexico (2-2, 8-8) on Saturday.

Here is what happened in other MWC women’s play yesterday (Home Team); Utah State 53 – San Diego St. 47, Boise State 67 – Fresno St. 66, San Jose St. 86 – Air Force 74, Colorado St. 78 – New Mexico 63,

MWC Standings:

Wyoming 5-0 13-3

Colorado St. 4-1 12-5

New Mexico 2-2 8-8

Boise St. 3-2 13-3

UNLV 3-2 12-5

San Jose St 3-2 6-11

Fresno St 3-3 10-7

San Diego St 2-3 7-9

Utah St. 2-4 9-8

Nevada 0-5 6-10

Air Force 0-5 2-13