Cowgirls All By Themselves On Top Of The MWC

January 15, 2017

The Wyoming Cowgirls find themselves all alone on top of the Mountain West Conference standings with their perfect 5-0 mark (13-3 overall).  What makes that record even more impressive is that three of those five conference wins have come on the road including yesterday’s 72-59 over Nevada.

This week the Cowgirls return home to face San Jose State (3-2, 6-11) on Wednesday and New Mexico (2-2, 8-8) on Saturday.

Here is what happened in other MWC women’s play yesterday (Home Team); Utah State 53 – San Diego St. 47,  Boise State 67 – Fresno St. 66, San Jose St. 86 – Air Force 74, Colorado St. 78 – New Mexico 63,

MWC Standings:

Wyoming       5-0  13-3

Colorado St.  4-1  12-5

New Mexico  2-2  8-8

Boise St.         3-2  13-3

UNLV              3-2  12-5

San Jose St     3-2   6-11

Fresno St         3-3   10-7

San Diego St   2-3  7-9

Utah St.           2-4  9-8

Nevada            0-5  6-10

Air Force         0-5  2-13

