Cowgirls All By Themselves On Top Of The MWC

The Wyoming Cowgirls find themselves all alone on top of the Mountain West Conference standings with their perfect 5-0 mark (13-3 overall). What makes that record even more impressive is that three of those five conference wins have come on the road including yesterday’s 72-59 over Nevada.
This week the Cowgirls return home to face San Jose State (3-2, 6-11) on Wednesday and New Mexico (2-2, 8-8) on Saturday.
Here is what happened in other MWC women’s play yesterday (Home Team); Utah State 53 – San Diego St. 47, Boise State 67 – Fresno St. 66, San Jose St. 86 – Air Force 74, Colorado St. 78 – New Mexico 63,
MWC Standings:
Wyoming 5-0 13-3
Colorado St. 4-1 12-5
New Mexico 2-2 8-8
Boise St. 3-2 13-3
UNLV 3-2 12-5
San Jose St 3-2 6-11
Fresno St 3-3 10-7
San Diego St 2-3 7-9
Utah St. 2-4 9-8
Nevada 0-5 6-10
Air Force 0-5 2-13
