Cowgirls Travel To Air Force Tonight

Laramie, WY – In its only meeting of the season, the Wyoming women’s basketball team will face the Air Force Falcons tonight. The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. in Colorado Springs.

The Cowgirls enter the contest 20-7 overall and continue to sit in first place tie with UNLV, both with 13-3 conference records. Air Force is 3-24 overall and 3-13 in league action after a 57-55 loss against Utah State on Saturday.

Liv Roberts enters tonight’s game averaging a team-high 14.0 points plus 6.0 rebounds per contest, which ranks 10th and 14th in overall games, respectively in the MW. She is followed by Taylor Rusk who is adding 9.5 points and 3.0 assists. Freshman Kaelin Immel leads the way for Air Force with 14.4 points.

This will be the 52nd meeting between the two schools. Wyoming leads the series 49-2. The last time the two teams met was February 4, 2017 when the Cowgirls came away with a 73-41 win.