Cowgirls Volleyball Downs San Diego State

Laramie, WY – On Senior Night, the University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team topped the San Diego State Aztecs with a 3-1 (25-22, 27-25, 17-25, 27-25) win inside the UniWyo Sports Complex. The victory secured a second-place finish in the Mountain West for the Cowgirls. It marks the highest finish for Cowgirl volleyball as a member of the MW, and best since the 1989 season when UW won the High Country Athletic Conference. Furthermore, Lily Austin, Shelby Johnson, Laurel Place, Marley Taylor and manager Dominic Cancino were recognized prior to the match.

“Throughout the match I thought this team continued to compete tonight,” Cowgirl head coach Chad Callihan said. “It’s nice to know we have a team willing to fight. I always worry about Senior Night because it’s so different than our regular routine. It’s great to send this group of senior’s out with a win. I’ll digest the second-place conference finish later on, but we are well aware we have another tough match ahead of us.”

Sophomore Halie McArdle and redshirt freshman Jackie McBride led the Cowgirl offense on Wednesday night. McArdle posted 14 kills, while McBride added ten for UW. Junior Reed Copeland totaled nine kills during the match, as sophomore Tara Traphagan and junior Emily Lewis had eight and seven, respectively.

Freshman Marissa Harmon ran the offense on Wednesday night. She had 44 assists for what was the 26th match of the season leading the Brown and Gold. Austin recorded a career-high 31 digs in what possibly could be her final match in the UniWyo Sports Complex. McBride led the team with four total blocks, as Copeland, McArdle and Traphagan each added two for the Cowgirls.

The regular season will conclude on Saturday for Wyoming with at Fresno State.