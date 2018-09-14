Cowgirls Volleyball Fall to Cyclones in Weekend Opener

AMES, Iowa (Sept. 13, 2018) – The Wyoming Volleyball Team dropped the opener of the Cyclone Classic on Thursday evening at Hilton Coliseum, falling to host Iowa State, 3-0.

The Cowgirls (8-2) were led by senior Emily Lewis, who tallied nine kills on a .222 hitting percentage in the match. Reed Copeland led the Pokes in blocks, contributing on four of the team’s five total rejections. Junior libero Madi Fields finished with 18 digs to lead the team. Wyoming struggled to find an offensive rhythm, hitting a season low .152 for the match to Iowa State’s .238.

Wyoming got out to a slow start in set one as the Cyclones jumped out to a 3-0 lead early and never looked back. The Cyclones went on to win the set 25-17.

The Cowgirls were able to settle in in the second set and put together a more consistent offensive groove. The Pokes hit well in the period and jumped out to an early lead. The two teams traded blows for much of the set, which included 11 ties and five lead changes. Iowa State was able to pull away late for the 25-23 set victory.

The Cowgirls and Cyclones went back and forth early on in the third set, but a 6-0 run for Iowa State midway through the frame gave the Cyclones the lead for good. The Cyclones went on to win the third and final set 25-20.

Wyoming will look to respond on this afternoon when they match up with Syracuse at 2:30 p.m. MT.