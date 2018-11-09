Cowgirls Volleyball Falls At Boise State

Boise State, ID – The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team fell to Boise State on Thursday night, dropping a 3-0 match at Bronco Gym in Boise, Idaho. The loss dropped the Cowgirls into a tie for fourth place in the MWC with Boise State.

Advertisement

The Cowgirls (17-10, 9-6 MW) were led offensively by Emily Lewis who recorded 10 kills on a .400 hitting percentage along with four blocks and a dig.

The Broncos (17-9, 9-6) came out hot in the first set, taking the frame, 25-14, to snag an early advantage in the match. The Cowgirls hit .233 in the set, but couldn’t overcome a red hot Boise State offense that hit .515 to open the match.

Advertisement

The second was a tighter set, despite a 5-0 Bronco run early to take a 10-5 lead. Wyoming responded later in the set, using a 3-0 run to cut the Boise State advantage to one at 17-16. The Broncos, however, would win eight of the final 11 points in the period to close out the set, 25-18. The Cowgirls posted their best hitting percentage of the match at .300, but were once again outgunned by the Broncos in the set, as Boise State hit a .355 mark.

A 6-0 run midway through the third helped seal the match for Boise State, as the Broncos recorded a 25-18 win in the set to lock up the win.

The Cowgirls will be back in action on Saturday night, as they’ll travel to take on Utah State (5-21, 3-12) to wrap up their final road trip of the regular season.