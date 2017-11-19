Cowgirl’s Volleyball Falls In Regular Season Finale

Fresno State, CA – The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team dropped a four-set decision (20-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-27) at Fresno State to close out the 2017 regular season on Saturday afternoon.

Senior defensive specialist Lily Austin led the team with 14 digs during the contest to become the eighth Cowgirl in program history to record at least 1,000 career digs. She has 1,011 while a member of the Cowgirls. Additionally, with her one service ace against the Bulldogs she also moves into a tie for tenth all-time with 98 career service aces.

Wyoming secured its second-place finish in the MW on Wednesday night with a win over San Diego State to guarantee postseason play for the first time since 1994. The Brown and Gold will move onto postseason with an overall record of 17-13 and a 12-6 mark in conference.

The 12 wins in league play tie for second-most in a single season for Cowgirl volleyball. Additionally, six of this year’s 12 MW wins came on the road. The six conference road wins also mark a new high for Wyoming as a member of the MW.

Junior Emily Lewis led the Brown and Gold on Saturday with her first-career double-double. She totaled 18 kills and ten digs. She also posted a .419 hitting clip against the Bulldogs. Freshman Marissa Harmon joined Lewis with a double-double on Saturday. It was just the second match this season UW had more than one Cowgirl record a double-double. Harmon tallied a career-high ten kills, in addition to 36 assists on Saturday afternoon. It was also her team-leading ninth double-double this season.

The NCAA Selection Show and National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) will announce their fields for each tournament on the evening of November 26th. It will most likely be that UW finds its way to the NIVC.

The NIVC tournament field will consist of 32 teams, with the first and second rounds set to be held on November 28th -December 1st at eight of the participating schools. The event will play through the championship game on December 12th.