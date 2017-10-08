Cowgirls Volleyball With Five Set Road Win

BOISE, Idaho – Four Cowgirls totaled double-figure kills to help Wyoming to a thrilling 3-2 victory (25-22, 25-27, 27-25, 22-25, 15-13) over the Boise State Broncos on Saturday afternoon. With the win, UW moved to 9-9 overall and 4-2 in Mountain West play. It also the first win at Boise State for the Brown and Gold since September 3rd, 1994.

The Cowgirls made a statement in the opening set behind a .361 hitting percentage (16-3-36). Despite a number of errors from Boise State in the second set, the Broncos were able to even the set score at one heading into intermission. Wyoming then came out firing early in the third set and held on for the win on way to a 2-1 set lead before Boise State took the fourth frame to move the match to a deciding set. Wyoming ended the seesaw battle with a 15-13 triumph in the final set for what is its third-straight MW win.

Junior Emily Lewis and sophomore Tara Traphagan each recorded 17 kills for UW, while junior Reed Copeland and sophomore Halie McArdle each posted 14 against the Broncos. A career-high 27 digs for Boise native and senior Lily Austin, and a career-best 61 assists for freshman Marissa Harmon also helped Wyoming to its first victory at Boise State in the last seven tries.

McArdle was second on the team behind Austin with 13 digs, while Harmon also recorded ten on Saturday afternoon. It was the fourth double-double for Harmon and second for McArdle this season. Sophomore Madi Fields also posted ten digs during the match, while redshirt freshman Jackie McBride totaled five kills against Boise State.

Wyoming will return to the UniWyo Sports Complex for its next two matches. The Cowgirls will face Nevada on Thursday night, before a contest with San Jose State on Saturday afternoon.