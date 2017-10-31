Cowgirls Volleyball Gearing Up for Boise State and Utah State

Laramie, WY. – The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team will host a pair of tough Mountain West contests this week beginning Thursday night with Boise State. The weekend will conclude when the Cowgirls entertain Utah State Saturday afternoon.

Boise State (13 won the lone contest against UW last season and Wyoming came away with a five-set victory earlier this season in Boise. It was the first win for UW on the road against the Broncos since 1994. Wyoming holds the edge, 12-11 in the all-time series.

Wyoming has won the last six matches against Utah State, including a 3-0 sweep during the first week of October. The last loss against the Aggies came from a five-set defeat on the road in 2014 and Wyoming has a 19-14 all-time series advantage.

The Cowgirls are 13-11 on the season and 8-4 MW play. Boise State and Utah State also stands at 13-11 on the year with Boise State 6-6 in the MWC and Utah State with a 5-7 conference mark.