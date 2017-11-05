Cowgirls Volleyball Win Streak Stopped

Laramie, WY – The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team dropped a rare home match yesterday at the Uni-Dome. Utah State handed the Pokes a 3-1 MWC loss stopping Wyoming four game home winning streak. Wyoming (14-12, 9-5 MW) earned a second-set victory but was unable to overcome the Aggies in four (22-25, 27-25, 19-25, 15-25).

Sophomore Tara Traphagan was the lone Cowgirl in double-figure kills during the contest. Traphagan led the team with 14, in addition to three blocks and three digs. Redshirt freshman Jackie McBride posted nine kills against the Aggies, as junior’s Emily Lewis and Reed Copeland each added eight for UW.

Sophomore Halie McArdle brought home six kills during the match, while senior Marley Taylor chipped in four. Sophomore Madi Fields led the Brown and Gold with 13 digs, as redshirt sophomore Cori Aafedt recorded nine on Saturday.

Wyoming will hit the road for two more matches next weekend. The Cowgirls will visit San Jose State on Thursday before meeting Nevada on Saturday.