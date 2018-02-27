Cowgirls Wrap Up Rebel Beach Invitational

LAS VEGAS (Feb. 27, 2018) – The University of Wyoming women’s golf team closed out the Rebel Beach Invitational at the Spanish Trail Country Club in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Junior Megan Knadler finished as UW’s top golfer, as she shot an 82 (+10) during the final round. Knadler’s three-round total of 232 (+16) gave her a share of 43rd in the 71-player field.

It also became the eighth time she led the team at a tournament while wearing the Brown and Gold. As a team and after a third-round 319 (+31), Wyoming finished with a three-round total 940 (+76) to take 12th place.

“It was a tough day and tournament for us,” Cowgirl head coach Josey Stender said. “We just couldn’t get anything going, especially on the greens. We are capable of so much better and every player knows that. We will work very hard over the next two weeks to prepare for our back to back events in St. George, Utah.”

Sophomore Erin Sargent fired UW’s best round on Tuesday. Sargent saved her best round for last with a 76 (+4) to bring her to a two-day total of 235 (+19). During the final round, she had three birdies before taking 51st-place. Claiming a share of 53rd, redshirt sophomore Kaylee Knadler, who posted two birdies, shot a final-round 81 (+9), and finished with a 237 (+21).

Redshirt freshman Caitlyn Skavdahl and senior Gabrielle Gibson each signed for a three-round mark of 244 (+28). They tied for 62nd, as they recorded an 80 (+8) and 82 (+10), respectively, during the final round. Skavdahl recorded a team-best four birdies during the third round. Rounding out the Cowgirls was junior Sarah Hankins. Playing as an individual, Hankins had an 81 (+9) during the final 18 holes, and brought her three-round total to 251 (+36).

Taking home the team honors was host UNLV. The Rebels shot a third-round 291 (+3) to complete the event with an 881 (+17). BYU’s Kendra Dalton shot a 72 (E) on Tuesday to remain in the lead. She tied with Julia Johnson of Ole Miss to take home the individual honors. Johnson fired a 70 (-2) over the final 18 holes to tie with Dalton.

UW will be back in action on March 12-13. The Cowgirl will travel to St. George, Utah, to compete in the BYU at Entrada Classic before take part in the Lady Thunderbird Invitational on March 15-16.

Wyoming Results

T43. Megan Knadler: 77 (+5) – 73 (+1) – 82 (+10) = 232 (+16)

Erin Sargent: 82 (+10) – 77 (+5) – 76 (+4) = 235 (+19)

T53. Kaylee Knadler: 73 (+1) – 83 (+11) – 81 (+9) = 237 (+21)

T62. Gabrielle Gibson: 80 (+8) – 82 (+10) – 82 (+10) = 244 (+28)

T62. Caitlyn Skavdahl: 87 (+15) – 77 (+5) – 80 (+8) = 244 (+28)

Sarah Hankins: 80 (+8) – 90 (+18) – 81 (+9) = 251 (+35) *

* Played as an individual.