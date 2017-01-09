Craig Slaugh… Great Neighbor, Great Rock Springs Citizen.

Wyo4News received a great email with pictures from Kacie Turner. With all the winter weather we’ve had, it has made getting around in vehicles and kids off to school in buses rather difficult. Her neighbor, Craig Slaugh decided to do something about it. After assisting a Sweetwater School District #1 school bus get unstuck this morning by hooking a tow rope to his truck, Craig got busy with his tractor and decided to do his best to try to make sure it doesn’t happen again tomorrow.

Doing his good neighbor deeds in the Cache Valley/Clyman Drive neighborhood, Slaugh has been plowing sidewalks, and the streets, so kids could get to school and traffic will have any easier time getting through. Then he piled the snow into a vacant lot so that it doesn’t become a problem when it melts. As Kacie said in her email “Some complain… some get WYO and GET IT DONE!” Craig Slaugh is getting it done. Thank you.











All photos courtesy of Kacie Turner.