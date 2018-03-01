Craig Thomas Discovery & Visitor Center to Open Monday

MOOSE, WY-Grand Teton National Park’s Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose will open its doors to visitors Monday, March 5. The visitor center will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 28. Beginning April 29, the visitor center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The visitor center’s exhibits will be open, and interpretive park rangers will be available to provide information, orient visitors to the park’s resources and recreational opportunities, and answer questions. The 24-minute park orientation film, Grand Teton: Life on the Edge, will be shown upon request.

Permits are required for any overnight stay in the park’s backcountry. From March 5 through April 30, free winter backcountry camping permits can be obtained at the visitor center permits desk each day, while boat permits and entrance passes will be available Monday through Friday. Beginning May 1, backcountry permits will require a fee and boat permits and entrance passes will be available at the permits desk seven days a week. Entrance passes can also be obtained at entrance stations at any time.

Ranger-guided snowshoe hikes continue to be available Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The two-hour guided hikes on historic wooden snowshoes are a great introduction to winter ecology and snow science. The hikes, which begin at Taggart Lake Trailhead, will continue through mid-March as conditions allow. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 307.739.3399.

Grooming of the Teton Park Road for classic and skate skiing will continue through mid-March. The road is groomed on Tuesday and Friday, though the schedule is dependent on snow and weather conditions. Grooming status is recorded daily on the park’s road information line at 307.739.3682.

A schedule of operating hours for each of the park’s visitor centers and ranger stations can be found at https://www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/hours.htm.