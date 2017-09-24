Crain Bohl Comments On Cowboy’s Win

Here are some post game comments from Wyoming football head coach Craig Bohl after Saturday nights 28-21- overtime won over Hawai’i:

“It was a hard fought game,” said Bohl. “Going in to it, we felt it would be a challenging game that might come down to a play or two. It’s interesting in the end the guy that makes the interception has a club on his hand. It was a great play by Cassh (Maluia)”. Maluia intercepted a tip pass in the overtime at the Cowboy 15 yard line to seal the victory.

“There were some really good plays by both teams. Coach (Nick) Rolovich has done a great job with Hawai’i. He was a former quarterback there, and we knew they would play hard. Their quarterback played excellent”. Hawai’i quarterback Dru Brown was 29 of 40 in passing for 280 yards and one touchdown. He also had two interceptions. Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen was 9 of 19 for 92 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

“We got some things going in the right direction on the offensive side, especially the running game with Trey Woods. He broke off some long runs”. True freshman Trey Woods rushed for 135 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown for the Pokes.

“Credit Hawai’i, coming in they had been a balanced team, and they put up a lot of yards tonight, but we were able to make one more play than they did.” Hawai’i had 450 total yards in the game to Wyoming’s 269 yards. Hawai’i also controled the ball with 39:03 possession time to Wyoming’s 20:55.