Crash Claims Life of Green River Woman; Man and Three Children Injured

A Green River woman died following a crash near Lyman Thursday morning.

Kymbrlee Smith, 30 of Green River, died in a crash which occurred early on Thursday, February 1, 2018, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Samuel Smith, 31 of Green River, was injured in the crash and is currently in critical but stable condition due to head trauma.

Three children, ages one, three, and ten, were transported via ground ambulance to the Evanston Regional Hospital where they were treated and released to family members.

All those involved in the crash were properly restrained.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Samuel Smith was driving a 2013 Toyota Tundra eastbound on I-80 near milepost 48 when the vehicle drifted off of the highway to the left and struck a delineator post. He steered his vehicle to the right in effort to re-enter the roadway. The vehicle then collided with the median side of the bridge deck guardrail face. The vehicle then traveled along the bridge deck before it rolled over the guardrail and land in the vehicle’s roof, onto the I-80 Business Loop below.

A passer-by on I-80 Business Loop found the crash at about 6 a.m. and called 911.

During the investigation, it was determined the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. Fatigue is being investigated as a leading cause of this crash.

A GoFundMe Page has been set up for the family.

This crash resulted in the sixth highway fatality in Wyoming for 2018 compared to six fatalities in 2017, six in 2016, and eleven in 2015 during this same time period.