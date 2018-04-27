Crash Claims Life of Rock Springs Man

A Rock Springs man died in a crash on Interstate 80 yesterday morning.

Advertisement

Brian Sanford, 42 of Rock Springs, has been identified as the victim in yesterday’s fatal crash.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sanford was driving a 2007 Hyundai Tiburon eastbound on I-80 around milepost 101 at about 6 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle went into the median a struck a delineator post. Sanford attempted to steer back to the roadway but overcorrected. The vehicle crossed both eastbound lanes and exited the highway. It rolled approximately one and a half times before coming to rest on the vehicle’s roof.

WHP reports that Sanford was not wearing his seat belt during the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash.

This is the 23rd fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 32 in 2017, 14 in 2016, and 36 in 2015.

Advertisement